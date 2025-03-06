Raj Bhavan approves land transfer for construction of staircase for metro line 3

The Raj Bhavan office has approved the transfer of 263.78 square metres of land on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) side of its premises for construction of a staircase for the Maan-Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro line 3. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) had submitted the proposal in November 2022. The PMRDA is implementing the 23.20 km-long metro line 3 from Maan-Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. As of now, 83% of the project work is complete. (HT PHOTO)

With this approval, the PMRDA now has 100% of the required land for this project, ensuring smooth progress in its construction. Out of the total required land, 99.94% has been provided to the Metro Concessionaire Company.

The PMRDA is implementing the 23.20 km-long metro line 3 from Maan-Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. As of now, 83% of the project work is complete. The government approved the project on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis on February 9, 2018. With government approval, the PMRDA signed a concession agreement with the Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd.

A PMRDA official on condition of anonymity said, “On February 28, the Raj Bhavan issued a letter which we got on Monday. Now, we have handed over all the land to the Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd. As per the agreement, all the required land must be made available before starting construction. The authority has now provided the necessary land to the Metro Concessionaire Company.”