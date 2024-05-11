Raj Thackeray praises Ajit Pawar in Pune rally

PUNE Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Friday praised Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar and said he never indulges in caste politics. MNS president Raj Thackeray on Friday praised NCP chief Ajit Pawar and said he never indulges in caste politics. (HT)

Thackeray was in the city on Friday for a rally to campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Murlidhar Mohol.

During the rally Thackeray attacked NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar and said, “I have difference with Ajit, but he never indulged in caste politics, but on the contrary Sharad Pawar is engaged in caste politics in the state.”

“All these leaders diverted the voters based on caste and have neglected development of urban infrastructure. A city like Pune doesn’t have basic infrastructure,” he said.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.