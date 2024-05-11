 Raj Thackeray praises Ajit Pawar in Pune rally - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Raj Thackeray praises Ajit Pawar in Pune rally

ByHT Correspondent
May 11, 2024 08:00 AM IST

MNS president Raj Thackeray on Friday praised NCP chief Ajit Pawar and said he never indulges in caste politics

PUNE Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Friday praised Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar and said he never indulges in caste politics.

MNS president Raj Thackeray on Friday praised NCP chief Ajit Pawar and said he never indulges in caste politics. (HT)
MNS president Raj Thackeray on Friday praised NCP chief Ajit Pawar and said he never indulges in caste politics. (HT)

Thackeray was in the city on Friday for a rally to campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Murlidhar Mohol.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

During the rally Thackeray attacked NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar and said, “I have difference with Ajit, but he never indulged in caste politics, but on the contrary Sharad Pawar is engaged in caste politics in the state.”

“All these leaders diverted the voters based on caste and have neglected development of urban infrastructure. A city like Pune doesn’t have basic infrastructure,” he said.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Raj Thackeray praises Ajit Pawar in Pune rally

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On