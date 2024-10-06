Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar next to join NCP (SP)?

Pune: A day after former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harshvardhan Patil from Indapur joined the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), yet another Mahayuti alliance leader appears to be moving in the same direction. Speculations rife that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar is considering switching to NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar. (HT FILE)

Speculations were rife on Saturday that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar is considering switching to NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar. The former chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) had called a meeting of workers where his supporters insisted on taking the call at the earliest.

“Please take the decision after talking to supporters at the earliest,” said Sanjivraje Naik Nimbalkar.

Though Ramraje did not speak on his plans, leaders close to him said that the senior political leader is taking feedback from supporters before making the next political move.

Ramraje while speaking at Phaltan in Satara on September had said that if BJP does not act against its leader Ranjeetsinh Nimbalkar, it will not take time for him to hold “tutari” in hand. The man blowing tutari (trumpet) is the party symbol of NCP (SP).

Ramraje was unhappy with the style of function of Ranjeetsinh, who was BJP’s sitting MP from Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

NCP (SP) leaders on condition of anonymity said that Ramraje who is presently with Ajit Pawar may join the Pawar senior.

“After Harshvardhan Patil, one more senior leader returning to the party,” they said.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday met leaders from Vidarbha and north Maharashtra in Pune against the background of upcoming assembly elections.

NCP (SP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “Pawar met leaders and candidates aspiring to contest the assembly polls from Vidarbha and north Maharashtra, including Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar tehsils, at Nisarga Mangal Karyalaya. We were not present at the meeting as it was held for other regions. It was a primary meeting to take review of various regions and assembly constituencies.”

Pawar did not speak much during the meeting and instead preferred to listen to what the party leaders said, according to those who attended the meet.