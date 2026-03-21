PUNE: Pune-based history researcher, Raj Memane, 42, has brought to light yet another unpublished historical document. This time around, it is a rare Modi script document dated May 27, 1696 preserved at the Pune Archives according to which, Shahaji Raje Bhosale, father of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, had made an annual provision of 19 hons for daily worship and rituals at the Pandeshwar Mahadev temple, a historic Shiva temple in Purandar taluka known for its long-standing religious traditions and Maratha-era patronage. A gold-based currency used back then, one hon was roughly equal to about 2.8 to 3 grammes of gold. Rare 1696 Modi script document reveals Maratha patronage of temples

As per this rare document, the grant included funds for daily abhishek, worship, and oil for a continuously-lit sacred lamp (Nanda Deep). The document also notes that this provision was reinstated after around 30 to 40 years during the reign of Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; it was disrupted during the Mughal invasions.

The document reveals that Shahaji Raje had arranged a grant of 18 hons annually for performance of daily abhishek through a priest named Daye Bhat. Shahaji Raje had also arranged an additional grant of one hon annually for temple worship, taking the total grant to 19 padshahi hons per annum. Furthermore, the grant included a provision of approximately four-and-a-half mann plus five-and-a-half sher of (cooking) oil for lighting the diyas in the temple and ensuring that the Nanda Deep remained continuously-lit. While this arrangement continued for several years, it was eventually disrupted during the Mughal invasions in the Deccan region, leading to the suspension of these rituals. Around this time in the late 1680s, Daye Bhat too passed away, further affecting the continuity of these practices.

Memane said, “The provision of 19 hons granted by Shahaji Raje for the worship of Pandeshwar Mahadev is a highly significant event in the temple’s history. It reflects the strong tradition of religious patronage by the Maratha rulers and demonstrates how such practices were preserved and revived even during periods of political turmoil. The reinstatement of this grant during the reign of Rajaram Maharaj underlines a continued commitment to sustaining religious institutions despite challenging circumstances.”

The document, issued during the tenure of Shrikaracharya Panditrao who held the position of Panditrao under Rajaram Maharaj, states that the matter was later brought to the attention of the Maratha ruler by Malhar Bhat, the son of the deceased priest. Following this, Rajaram Maharaj ordered the reinstatement of the annual grant of 19 hons along with the provision of oil for the sacred lamp, thereby restoring the temple’s religious activities. Memane accessed the archival findings from the Pune Archives with the assistance of officials, including Shailaja Jangam, Shailendra Wagh, Laxman Bhise, and Sunita Waghmare.

Senior historian Mandar Lawate said, “(Raj) Memane has been consistently bringing unpublished historical documents into the public domain, making a valuable contribution to the field of history. This document is particularly significant as it highlights how Shahaji Raje Bhosale and his descendants ensured that temples never faced shortages, and that proper financial provisions were regularly made for their maintenance and daily rituals.”