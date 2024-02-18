 Ready to debate with rival candidate in Baramati, says Supriya Sule - Hindustan Times
Ready to debate with rival candidate in Baramati, says Supriya Sule

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 18, 2024 07:54 PM IST

Baramati Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule, on Sunday, said she is ready to debate on any issue with rival candidate from Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Baramati constituency, which was repeatedly represented by Sharad Pawar, is currently represented by his daughter, Supriya Sule. (HT FILE)

On the speculations about Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra being fielded against her in Baramati, Sule said “anyone can contest elections in a democracy.”

“How can this be a family fight? Anyone can contest elections in a democracy. If they have a strong candidate, then I am ready to talk to that candidate. Whatever topic, time, or place they decide, I am ready to sit down and discuss,” said Sule.

Her latest remarks came a day after publicity campaign vehicles in Baramati showcased pictures of Sunetra, even as speculation continued on her being the candidate of the NCP (Ajit Pawar) for the constituency in the Lok Sabha.

This constituency, which was repeatedly represented by Sharad Pawar, is currently represented by his daughter, Sule.

