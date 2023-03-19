Real estate agent booked for attempt to murder in Pune

A man attacked a real estate agent with sharp objects in an attempt to kill him. In this attack, the victim sustained injuries on his face and head, said police. A man attacked a real estate agent with sharp objects in an attempt to kill him (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The incident happened on March 11 at around 9:15 pm at Tilekar Nagar in Kondhwa area.

The accused has been identified as Sandip Vithal Khopade, a resident of Kondhwa.

Police said that the victim Lancy Anthony Das (52), a resident of Dapodi sustained serious injuries in the incident.

According to police, both the accused and victim are working as real estate agents. The complainant Das and his friend Lany John were working on a deal for a bungalow in Mumbai, in this project Khopade had invested some money. But somehow the bungalow deal was cancelled and hence Kohpade started demanding ₹1 lakh from Das. After repeated attempts, Das refused to return the money.

Hence on March 11, Khopade called Das in Tilekar Nagar for a meeting. When Das reached there, Khopade attacked him with sharp weapons and attempted to kill him.

A case has been registered at Kondhwa police station under charges of attempt to murder and further investigation is going on.