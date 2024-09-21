Real test of democracy is ruler has to listen to strongest of opinions: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Highways and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the real test of democracy is that the king (ruler) has to listen to strongest of the opinions expressed before him. Nitin Gadkari was speaking in Pune at the unveiling of a book on SN Pathan, former vice-chancellor of Sant Tukadoji Maharaj University Nagpur. (HT FILE PHOTO)

He was speaking in Pune at the unveiling of a book on SN Pathan, former vice-chancellor of Sant Tukadoji Maharaj University Nagpur.

“It is expected from writers, thinkers, and poets that they should express their thoughts openly and fearlessly. Similarly, if there is any ultimate test of democracy, it is that no matter how strongly you present your views before the ruler, the ruler must tolerate them. The ruler should reflect on those views and act on them. This is the true expectation in a democracy,” said Gadkari.

Citing that Pathan never compromised with his thoughts and vision, Gadkari, said the sign of thinkers is to always put forth their express views fearlessly in the interest of country and society.

Gadkari said one always needs to be surrounded by critics to identify one’s flaws.

“My mother often used to tell me as a child that nindakache ghar nehami asave shejari (a critic should be our neighbor) so that a critic can point out our flaws.”