Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Realtors oppose TDR share for Janta Vasahat land

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 06:04 am IST

Pune's SRA faces backlash over granting 100% TDR for Janta Vasahat land, violating regulations allowing only 0.8%, raising developer concerns.

Pune: The decision of Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to grant full transfer of development rights (TDR) for land in Janta Vasahat, near Parvati Hill, has been met with opposition from realtors who called it an alleged violation of development regulations.

Realtors oppose TDR share for Janta Vasahat land
Realtors oppose TDR share for Janta Vasahat land

The area falls under the Hill Top–Hill Slope zone, where rules permit only 0.8% TDR. However, SRA in May this year approved 100% TDR, valued at 763.39 crore, for the 1.92 lakh sqm plot — an unprecedented decision that has raised questions from some real estate developers about procedural compliance.

Satish Khadke, CEO, Slum Regulatory Authority, said, “I have recently taken charge. I will gather details and examine any objections raised. The matter will be verified.”

According to officials, SRA intended to acquire the land from its original owner by compensating with TDR before developing a housing scheme. However, given that Janta Vasahat is Pune’s largest slum, implementing such a redevelopment project poses major logistical challenges.

The proposal first came before SRA in January this year but was not approved at that stage. It was later forwarded to the state government’s housing department, which directed SRA to grant 100% TDR compensation.

Sources said the total market value of the TDR awarded amounts to 763.39 crore — a massive windfall compared to what would have been permissible under existing hill zone regulations.

News / Cities / Pune / Realtors oppose TDR share for Janta Vasahat land
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On