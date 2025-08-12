Pune: The decision of Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to grant full transfer of development rights (TDR) for land in Janta Vasahat, near Parvati Hill, has been met with opposition from realtors who called it an alleged violation of development regulations. Realtors oppose TDR share for Janta Vasahat land

The area falls under the Hill Top–Hill Slope zone, where rules permit only 0.8% TDR. However, SRA in May this year approved 100% TDR, valued at ₹763.39 crore, for the 1.92 lakh sqm plot — an unprecedented decision that has raised questions from some real estate developers about procedural compliance.

Satish Khadke, CEO, Slum Regulatory Authority, said, “I have recently taken charge. I will gather details and examine any objections raised. The matter will be verified.”

According to officials, SRA intended to acquire the land from its original owner by compensating with TDR before developing a housing scheme. However, given that Janta Vasahat is Pune’s largest slum, implementing such a redevelopment project poses major logistical challenges.

The proposal first came before SRA in January this year but was not approved at that stage. It was later forwarded to the state government’s housing department, which directed SRA to grant 100% TDR compensation.

Sources said the total market value of the TDR awarded amounts to ₹763.39 crore — a massive windfall compared to what would have been permissible under existing hill zone regulations.