Redevelopment of Kedgaon, Lonand & Phaltan railway stations 100% complete

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 19, 2025 06:20 AM IST

As per the information shared by the railways, Indian Railways has included a total 132 railway stations under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme

While there are 20 railway stations in the Pune division of Central Railway (CR) under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme, the transformation of three out of these – Kedgaon, Lonand and Phaltan – has been completed. Whereas work on the remaining 17 railway stations is inching towards completion, with the railway administration aiming to finish all station projects by the end of December this year. Indian Railways has allocated a budget of 440 crore for redevelopment of these stations.

The upgraded facilities include high-quality air-conditioned waiting rooms, clean restrooms, escalators for senior citizens, elevators, adequate lighting, modern reservation offices, station control rooms. (HT)
The upgraded facilities include high-quality air-conditioned waiting rooms, clean restrooms, escalators for senior citizens, elevators, adequate lighting, modern reservation offices, station control rooms. (HT)

Hemant Kumar Behera, public relations officer (PRO), CR, Pune Division, said, “Out of the 20 stations in the Pune railway division under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme, three station upgrades have been completed. The remaining 17 stations are in the final stage of work and will be completed by December.”

As per the information shared by the railways, Indian Railways has included a total 132 railway stations under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme. These include major stations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar (Central and Western), Andheri, Tilak Terminus, Pune, Nashik Road, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Kolhapur, Parbhani, Solapur, Satara and Sangli along with suburban and rural stations. Of the 132 railway stations under the scheme, 20 fall under the Pune division which include Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Ahilya Nagar. The Pune railway administration has confirmed that work at three stations namely Kedgaon, Lonand (Pune) and Phaltan (Satara) is 100% complete. Work on the remaining 17 railway stations is in its final stage and is expected to be completed by the end of December this year. The 17 stations include Talegaon, Daund, Akurdi, Chinchwad, Hadapsar, Uruli, Baramati, Wathar, Satara, Karad, Sangli, Hatkanangale, Kolhapur, Kopargaon, Belapur and Ahilya Nagar. Infrastructural improvements and modernisation efforts have begun at these locations to provide better facilities for passengers.

The upgraded facilities include high-quality air-conditioned waiting rooms, clean restrooms, escalators for senior citizens, elevators, adequate lighting, modern reservation offices, station control rooms, parking areas, circulation roads, safety walls, information boards, redesigned facades and arches, fresh paintwork, drinking water facilities, Railway Protection Force (RPF) offices, complaint counters, help desks, shelters, proper shade structures, climate-adaptive amenities, station building reconstruction, platform refurbishments, food stalls, and overall modernisation of services and infrastructure.

News / Cities / Pune / Redevelopment of Kedgaon, Lonand & Phaltan railway stations 100% complete
