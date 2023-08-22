Snake bites in rural areas reduce, 430 cases in Pune dist till August this year

According to the data shared by Pune district administration on Tuesday, snake bite cases have reduced in Pune district as compared to last year. The district has recorded 430 cases till August 18, 2023; whereas 617 cases were reported last year. Four types of venomous snakes, including Cobra, Common Krait, Russell’s Viper, and Echis Carinatus are found in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the data, Pune rural area, where snake bites usually occur has reported only 240 cases this year, as compared to last year’s 534 cases. While the overall cases have reduced, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have seen a rise in snake bite cases this year, reporting 66 and 124 cases respectively.

In rural areas, among the 13 tehsils, three reported a higher number, these include Junnar (54), Shirur (35), and Haveli (18). In 2022, Junnar recorded 115 cases, while Shirur and Haveli tehsils recorded 48 and 29 cases respectively.

Pune district is home to a variety of snakes. Four types of venomous snakes, including Cobra, Common Krait, Russell’s Viper, and Echis Carinatus are found in Pune. According to officials, the cases have risen due to the monsoon.Therefore number of snake bite cases is higher between June and August. Despite the snake bite cases, no casualty has been reported in the last two years, said an official from Pune Zilla Parishad.

Dr. Ramchandra Hankare, district health officer said, “Majority cases in Pune district are being reported from rural and tribal areas like Junnar, Baramati, Haveli. Currently, all the government health centres have a surplus collection of vaccines for snake bite. Doctors and health workers have been provided with special training for handling snake bite cases.”

Aditya Paranjape, wildlife warden, Pune Forest Division said, “From our observation, in the corporation limit area, most snake bite cases come from under-construction sites and the construction workers are the ones who are often affected. It is a clear indication of encroachment over the environment. Many times, the construction workers set up their huts near dense vegetation. During night time there are high chances snakes enter their houses.”