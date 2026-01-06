Registration process for postgraduate CET begins

Pune: Registration for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to M.P.Ed. and M.Ed postgraduate programmes for the 2026–27 academic year commenced on Monday, January 5, the State CET Cell announced. CET registration for admission to M.P.Ed. and M.Ed postgraduate programmes for 2026–27 academic year commenced on January 5. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Candidates can access the online application forms, registration schedule, and information brochure on the official State CET Cell website at www.mahacet.org. The CET examinations for M.P.Ed. and M.Ed. will be conducted in computer-based mode at designated examination centres across Maharashtra.

Last year, a total of 6,193 candidates registered for these two entrance examinations. According to the tentative schedule, the Maharashtra M.P.Ed CET 2026 will be held on March 24, 2026, followed by the M.P.Ed field test, which will be conducted in offline mode on March 25, 2026.

“With the start of registration for these two courses, the CET admission process for 2026 has officially commenced, and the registration process for CETs of other courses will also begin shortly,” an official said.

From this year onward, the State CET Cell has made it mandatory for candidates to provide their Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID during CET registration to ensure accurate student data and streamlined verification.

In addition, candidates with disabilities must submit their Unique Disability ID (UDID) at the time of application.

CET Cell commissioner Dilip Sardesai has urged candidates to regularly visit the official website of the State CET Cell for the latest updates, detailed schedules, and important examination-related instructions.