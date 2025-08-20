Release funds for land acquisition for projects: PMC

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the district collector’s office on Tuesday held a joint review meeting on the progress of land acquisition for several key infrastructure projects. Pune, India - May 30, 2023: Work underway between Katraj and Kondhwa (Nadeem Inamdar story) in Pune, India, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

The meeting covered issues related to the Katraj-Kondhwa Road, Wakad-Balewadi Road, Shivane-Kharadi Road and other ongoing projects.

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and district collector Jitendra Dudi had earlier met on July 8, when they directed PMC and land acquisition officers to complete the process within stipulated timelines, and if necessary, to resort to compulsory acquisition.

In Tuesday’s meeting, additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Diwate, road department head Aniruddha Pawaskar, project in-charge Dinkar Gojare, land acquisition officer Vasundhara Barve, and officers Kalyan Pandhare and Abhijit Ketkar were present.

Diwate instructed the road department to immediately release funds for land acquisition for various projects. The PMC directed land acquisition officers to complete the process for the first phase of the Katraj-Kondhwa Road within the next two months.

The officials also reviewed the progress of ongoing projects and discussed hurdles that are delaying acquisition.