Relief for medical interns as government hikes stipend 

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a significant increase in the monthly stipend for students who are pursuing physiotherapy and occupational therapy in government colleges in the state. The cabinet has also decided to include stipends for BSc nursing students for the first time.

Students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in physiotherapy and occupational therapy are required to complete a 26-week, that is 6 6-month internship after finishing their respective degree courses.

Now, undergraduate students of physiotherapy and occupational therapy will get ₹8,000 per month during their internship, instead of the earlier amount of ₹1,750. Postgraduate students in these courses will receive ₹33,730 per month, which includes a ₹10,000 hike. These changes will be implemented from June 1.

Vikas Shinde from BJ Medical College said, “This is a welcome step. Students from our college have been asking for the rise since 2023. Now the government has finally fulfilled our demands, which is truly appreciable. Students undergo a six month internship and work very hard during that period, so it was essential to increase their stipend.”