Renewed rift: Shivtare criticises NCP over rebel candidate in Purandar

Despite signs of a thaw between Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, tensions have flared up again between the two. A former minister of state, Shivtare is contesting from Purandar as the only candidate of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in Pune district.

On Thursday, Shivtare alleged that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had fielded a candidate against him in Purandar, despite the alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP under the Mahayuti coalition.

Shivtare’s criticism followed the nomination filing of Sambhaji Zende, a supporter of Ajit Pawar, from Purandar. With Zende entering the race, a triangular contest has emerged between Congress MLA Sanjay Jagtap, Shiv Sena’s Shivtare, and NCP’s Zende.

A former minister of state, Shivtare is contesting from Purandar as the only candidate of Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena in Pune district. Earlier, during the Lok Sabha elections, Shivtare had announced plans to run as an independent against Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra. He alleged that a vote division would secure him victory over the Pawar family. However, following intervention from Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shivtare withdrew his nomination and backed Sunetra, with Ajit Pawar pledging to address Shivtare’s suggested development work in Purandar.

Shivtare and Pawar have a history of rivalry, with Pawar having defeated Shivtare in the 2019 election after openly challenging him. Expressing his disappointment, Shivtare said, “It is unfortunate that despite supporting Ajit Dada in the Lok Sabha election, they have fielded a candidate against me.”

Zende said, “The NCP has given me the AB form, and I am committed to contesting the election.” When asked about the matter, Pawar declined to comment, stating, “I do not want to say anything that could affect the Mahayuti.”