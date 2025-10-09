Renovation at Pune railway station causes congestion ahead of Diwali

Ahead of the festival of lights, the Pune railway station is witnessing significant congestion due to ongoing renovation work at the main entrance gate. Large cement blocks around the circulating area are being removed and replaced, disrupting passenger movement at the station. Large cement blocks around the circulating area are being removed and replaced, disrupting passenger movement at the station. (HT PHOTO)

Neha Patil, a frequent commuter, said, “It is a nightmare to enter the station right now. The entire area is blocked, and there’s barely any space to pass through. It’s especially difficult for elderly passengers and those with luggage.”

Making matters worse is the absence of signage or alternate routes, and passengers arriving by car or autorickshaw are confused and frustrated as they are unable to find proper entry points. With Diwali round the corner, the passenger load is expected to increase further. Ramesh Kumar, a daily traveller from Hadapsar, said, “I understand the need for renovation, but the timing could not have been worse. With thousands of people travelling to their hometowns for Diwali, this renovation work is making things unnecessarily difficult. It is hard to imagine how they will manage as the crowd swells over the next few days.”

A senior railway official, requesting anonymity, said, “We are aware of the inconvenience this work is causing but the renovation is essential for the long-term improvement of the station. The new cement blocks will help enhance the overall aesthetics and safety of the entrance area. We are working with limited space and trying our best to ensure that there is no serious disruption to passenger movement. The work is expected to be completed before the end of the month.”