Repeat offender held for robbery near Khadki railway station

Khadki police on Wednesday arrested Mustafa alias Musa Sharif Kureshi, an on-record criminal, for robbing a cab driver on the old Pune-Mumbai highway near the Khadki railway station. The incident occurred in the early hours of June 24, around 12:30 am. According to the victim, the accused blocked his vehicle with another car and, brandishing a sharp weapon, stole a gold earring before fleeing the scene.
Khadki police registered a case and launched an investigation. Police officials visited the crime scene and, after reviewing CCTV footage and gathering information from the complainant, identified the suspect.
Acting on a tip-off, the police team detained a suspicious individual near Bopodi Chowk. During questioning, the suspect initially gave inconsistent answers but later confessed to the crime. The accused, a repeat offender with a prior criminal record, was arrested by PSI Digvijay Chougale and his team.
A case has been registered against Kureshi at Khadki police station under BNS section 309(6).
