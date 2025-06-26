Repeat offender held for robbery near Khadki railway station

Khadki police on Wednesday arrested Mustafa alias Musa Sharif Kureshi, an on-record criminal, for robbing a cab driver on the old Pune-Mumbai highway near the Khadki railway station. The incident occurred in the early hours of June 24, around 12:30 am. According to the victim, the accused blocked his vehicle with another car and, brandishing a sharp weapon, stole a gold earring before fleeing the scene. Police officials visited the crime scene and, after reviewing CCTV footage and gathering information from the complainant, identified the suspect. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Khadki police registered a case and launched an investigation. Police officials visited the crime scene and, after reviewing CCTV footage and gathering information from the complainant, identified the suspect.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team detained a suspicious individual near Bopodi Chowk. During questioning, the suspect initially gave inconsistent answers but later confessed to the crime. The accused, a repeat offender with a prior criminal record, was arrested by PSI Digvijay Chougale and his team.

A case has been registered against Kureshi at Khadki police station under BNS section 309(6).