Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Repeat offender held for robbery near Khadki railway station

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 26, 2025 06:14 AM IST

Khadki police arrested Mustafa Kureshi for robbing a cab driver at knifepoint on June 24, stealing a gold earring before fleeing the scene.

Khadki police on Wednesday arrested Mustafa alias Musa Sharif Kureshi, an on-record criminal, for robbing a cab driver on the old Pune-Mumbai highway near the Khadki railway station. The incident occurred in the early hours of June 24, around 12:30 am. According to the victim, the accused blocked his vehicle with another car and, brandishing a sharp weapon, stole a gold earring before fleeing the scene.

Police officials visited the crime scene and, after reviewing CCTV footage and gathering information from the complainant, identified the suspect. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police officials visited the crime scene and, after reviewing CCTV footage and gathering information from the complainant, identified the suspect. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Khadki police registered a case and launched an investigation. Police officials visited the crime scene and, after reviewing CCTV footage and gathering information from the complainant, identified the suspect.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team detained a suspicious individual near Bopodi Chowk. During questioning, the suspect initially gave inconsistent answers but later confessed to the crime. The accused, a repeat offender with a prior criminal record, was arrested by PSI Digvijay Chougale and his team.

A case has been registered against Kureshi at Khadki police station under BNS section 309(6).

News / Cities / Pune / Repeat offender held for robbery near Khadki railway station
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On