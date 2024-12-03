Repeated reminders later, PMC calls meeting on audit queries related to land management

After yet another reminder to the municipal commissioner from the principal accountant general of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IAAD) about 36 earlier memoranda related to alleged irregularities amounting to ₹400 crore in the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) land asset management, the civic body has finally called a meeting in this regard on Tuesday at the PMC headquarters. The additional commissioner has called for the meeting following the municipal commissioner’s directive. In a letter dated November 25, 2024, the principal accountant general of the IAAD had issued a stern reminder to municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale stating, despite issuing 36 memoranda, the PMC has not complied with the objections raised in the audit. (REPRESENATTIVE PHOTO)

Head of the PMC land asset management department, Mahesh Patil, issued a circular to all department heads stating, “The PMC has received 36 memoranda requiring responses to queries related to land management. Despite repeated reminders, we have failed to address them. The additional commissioner has now called for a meeting. All department heads must attend with the audit office’s queries and supporting documents.”

In a letter dated November 25, 2024, the principal accountant general of the IAAD had issued a stern reminder to municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale stating, “Despite issuing 36 memoranda, the PMC has not complied with the objections raised in the audit. The asset management audit was conducted for the period between 2018-19 and 2022-23. We request your staff to provide timely responses to all audit memos.”

According to sources, the asset management audit has highlighted several lapses, including non-recovery of rent from leased lands, improper property transfers, and inadequate adherence to procedural norms.

Civic activist Vivek Velankar, who accessed these letters under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, criticised the PMC’s inaction. “Though the principal accountant general instructed the municipal commissioner to ensure compliance, the commissioner merely passed on the responsibility to the additional municipal commissioner. This reflects the administration’s disregard for accountability and public interest,” Velankar said.

Velankar stressed the need for action, stating, “This issue directly impacts the PMC’s revenue. The audit revealed ₹400 crore in leakages from asset mismanagement. If the administration acts, it can recover these dues and strengthen the civic body’s finances. Unfortunately, the administration’s apathy indicates a lack of interest in addressing critical issues of governance.”