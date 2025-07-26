Reports confirm deer deaths due to foot and mouth disease

PUNE: The Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj lost approximately 16.33% of its deer population in just six days this July due to a highly contagious viral outbreak. Laboratory reports from the ICAR-National Institute on Foot and Mouth Disease (Bhubaneswar) and the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (Bhopal) have confirmed that 16 spotted deer died between July 6 and 12 due to foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). New Delhi, India - April 4, 2017: A group of spotted deer at Delhi Zoo in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (Photo by Ravi Choudhary/ Hindustan Times) (Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)

Health experts noted that FMD is especially prevalent during the monsoon season and primarily affects grazing animals such as deer and cattle. The increased moisture during this period enables rapid transmission of the virus in the environment. Zoo authorities said they had initiated preventive measures, such as biosecurity protocols and vaccinations, as soon as a viral infection was suspected. Encouragingly, no further deer deaths have been reported since July 15, suggesting that the outbreak may now be contained.

Over the six days, a total of 16 deer — including at least 14 females and 2 males — were reported dead.

Dr Ghanshyam Pawar, veterinary officer at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, confirmed that FMD was the cause of the deaths.

“Foot-and-mouth disease is highly contagious and typically spreads through airborne particles. It can also be transmitted through contaminated feed, water, or even by human movement between infected and healthy animals,” he said. While the disease has been confirmed, the source of the outbreak remains unknown, something not uncommon in viral infections, Pawar added.

Dr Satish Pande, a conservationist and researcher involved in zoonotic disease awareness, emphasised that FMD is common among herbivores during the rainy season. “In the wild, such cases often go undetected. However, because these deer were in captivity, the outbreak was identified and confirmed early,” he said.

Dr Pande stressed the importance of preventive care, including vaccination and enclosure hygiene, to minimise the risk of such outbreaks. He added that while FMD is serious, it does not pose the same level of threat as bird flu. “Bird flu is far more dangerous. It affects both domestic and wild species and can cause major economic losses, especially in the poultry and dairy sectors,” he explained.

“Laboratory tests conducted by national institutes have confirmed Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) as the cause of the deer deaths. On Friday, we held a meeting with the zoo’s health advisory committee to review the findings and assess the ongoing precautionary measures. Experts noted that FMD severely weakens the immune system in deer, who are already highly sensitive to stress and environmental changes, making them more vulnerable. Thanks to the swift response of our team and the support of national and state-level institutes and health experts, we have been able to significantly reduce the mortality rate. The situation is now under control, and the remaining animals are showing signs of recovery,”said Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park.

Spotted deer (Axis deer), protected under Schedule III of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, are a keystone species in Indian forests. Recognised by their reddish-brown coats and white spots, they play a vital ecological role as grazers and are a key part of the prey base for predators like tigers and leopards.

In zoos, they are among the most admired animals—especially by children—due to their calm nature and graceful appearance. Their herd behaviour and constant activity also make them ideal for public viewing and wildlife education.

The deaths underscore the vulnerability of captive animals and the importance of rapid response and transparency in such crises. Zoo officials have assured that updates will be shared once lab reports clarify the cause of death.