Home / Cities / Pune News / Research projects need to be encouraged: Uday Samant
pune news

Research projects need to be encouraged: Uday Samant

Students need to be encouraged to do research in various fields. Colleges should try to get industry experts and talented people from society to act as guides. The main objective of the new education policy is to make each and every student self dependent. Also it is necessary to take this new policy to every student, he says
Maharashtra Higher and Technical education minister Uday Samant(second from left) and Prataprao Pawar, Principal Ahuja at COEP during interaction with student at COEP in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra Higher and Technical education minister Uday Samant(second from left) and Prataprao Pawar, Principal Ahuja at COEP during interaction with student at COEP in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Research projects made by students, and that end results of such research needs to be public. Also, students need to be encouraged to do research in various fields,” said state technical and higher education minister Uday Samant. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Progressive Education Society (PES) in Shivajinagar on Friday.

Vice-chancellor Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) Prof Nitin Karmalkar and PES executive director Prof Gajanan Ekbote were present.

“Colleges should try to get industry experts and talented people from society to act as guides. The main objective of the new education policy is to make each and every student self dependent. Also it is necessary to take this new policy to every student,” he added.

Later, a session on “Cyber Suraksha” in the context of online and blended education was held at the Suryadatta Institute at which education minister Samant participated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out