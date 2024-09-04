Research should be encouraged in the education system: President Murmu

PUNE: President Droupadi Murmu, speaking at the 21st convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at Lavale, highlighted the importance of fostering research in the Indian education system. She expressed confidence in the ability of Indian research scholars to address global challenges, emphasising that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 places significant focus on research. President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the importance of fostering research in the Indian education system. (HT)

“I would like to tell everyone here that research should be encouraged in the education system. Research scholars from India are capable of finding solutions not only to problems within the country but also in the world. In the NEP, research has been given an impetus,” the President said.

Maharashtra governor C P Radhakrishnan, minister for higher education Chandrakant Patil, chancellor professor S B Mujumdar, and pro-vice chancellor Vidya Yeravdekar were present on the occasion.

The President highlighted various government initiatives, including Startup India, Skill India, and Standup India, as pathways for young people to realise their ambitions. She called on professors, faculty members, and the alumni of Symbiosis University to actively promote research, noting that years of dedicated research often result in groundbreaking inventions and solutions. She praised the university’s multi-disciplinary research centres that are engaged in diverse fields such as water resource management, stem cell research, nanoscience and climate change.

President Murmu encouraged students to strive for excellence in all endeavours and not measure success solely by material gains such as wealth, large homes or luxury cars. She underscored the importance of understanding societal needs and leveraging knowledge to develop solutions for marginalised communities and promote sustainability. She said that students have the potential to bring about positive change both within India and globally, particularly through their contributions in fields such as management, healthcare, law, social sciences, innovation, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Additionally, the President encouraged students to familiarise themselves with diverse cultures and the needs of various communities across India. She suggested that this understanding could inspire development of software, healthcare products, and marketing strategies that benefit underprivileged populations and support sustainable development.

President Murmu also spoke about the significance of Nari Shakti (women power) as a key indicator of the nation’s progress, urging educational institutions to promote higher education for women and create safe and supportive environments for them. She praised the establishment of ‘Symbiosis Arogya Dham’ as a commendable step towards enhancing healthcare services. Noting that among the approximately 33,000 students studying in Symbiosis International, the number of boys and girls is almost equal, the President said that the progress of Nari Shakti is not only a matter of pride for citizens but also an important parameter for the development of the country.