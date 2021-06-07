Residents blame PMC after cracks emerge in walls of houses in Indira Gandhi Vasahat

Local residents of Indira Gandhi Vasahat near Ambil Odha under Neelayam Theatre flyover are scared after they discovered cracks in the walls of their houses. For a few days, they are all living in fear of the wall collapsing.

Residents of the area blame the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for constructing a compound wall along the Ambil Odha in a hurry after monsoon has arrived in the city, a work that was supposed to be completed before monsoon season.

There are more than 40 families living along the Ambil Odha near Seva Dal office in survey number 133. There are old compound walls along the Odha but, they are not in a good condition. Therefore, the PMC drainage department has undertaken work to construct a parallel compound to strengthen the existing one to protect residents from a flood-like situation.

However, the PMC began the work only last week.

Dilip Waghmare, a resident of Indira Gandhi Vasahat said, “Last week, the PMC began work on the compound wall. They used poclain and JCB machines to dig the ground to construct a new compound wall. During the work, cracks developed on our house walls. PMC has taken up the compound wall work very late when monsoon has already arrived. If any calamity happens, what will happen to us? We wrote a letter to the PMC to make alternate arrangement and pay compensation for our damage.”

Sobha Ohal, another resident of Vasahat said, “We have been living for more than 20 years in this area. In the 2019 flood situation, we had already faced a problem. Now, we don’t want something to happen to us. Now, the monsoon has started and how will the PMC be able to complete the work? There are chances of shoddy work due to the urgent deadline. Our drinking water and drainage water pipeline is also damaged. We are demanding that it be repaired as early as possible to avoid any further complications.”

Mangala Ghate, a local resident said, “The PMC has included us in the Slum Rehabilitation Authority scheme (SRA), it is the duty of the PMC to take care of our life. The civic body rushes to help us when any calamity or incident occurs but, they never take appropriate steps to avoid any calamity and save our lives.”

Shahubai Waghmare, another resident of Indira Vasahat said, “ It is the negligence of the PMC to start work in the monsoon period. They just want to complete work and they don’t care about time and quality of work. Every person’s life is precious whether it is living in a slum or in a building. It is our duty as PMC to protect them.”

Prakash Kumbhar, deputy engineer of PMC drainage and maintenance department said, “We have started work to construct a parallel compound wall along the Ambil Odha which will secure Indira Gandhi Vasahat from flooding. There is an old compound wall existing. For precaution, we are constructing a new wall. I don’t think due to our work, cracks developed. It takes around one week to complete the work. We are taking all necessary precautions to avoid any damage or problems to residents.”