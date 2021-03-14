Residents booked for abusing MSEDCL employee
Multiple residents of a colony in Hadapsar have been booked for verbally abusing an MSEDCL employee on Saturday morning.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by Avinash Bhosale (42), a resident of Kalepadal, Hadapsar.
Around 10am on Saturday, Bhosale went to Anand nagar, Tarvade vasti, Hadapsar, to to cut the power connection of people who had failed to pay their bills after the stipulated due date, according to his complaint.
Residents allegedly hurled abuses at him in order to scare him away from the place.
Bhosale lodged a complaint, and a case under Sections 353, 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Wanowrie police station. Assistant police inspector S Jadhav of Wanworie police station is investigating the case.
