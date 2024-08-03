 Residents can register to vote till August 20 - Hindustan Times
Residents can register to vote till August 20

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 03, 2024 09:38 AM IST

Citizens can register for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election till August 20, says Pune district collector

Pune: Pune district collector Suhas Diwase on Friday said, “The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a revised programme for electoral list. Citizens can register for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election till August 20.”

Citizens can register for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election till August 20, says Pune district collector. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Citizens who are completing 18 years or above by July 1, 2024 would be eligible to register as voter.

The poll commission would publish a draft voter list on August 6 and citizens are invited to file suggestions and objections between August 6 and August 20. The office would address the objections till August 29 and the final voter list would be published on August 30, according to officials.

News / Cities / Pune / Residents can register to vote till August 20
© 2024 HindustanTimes
