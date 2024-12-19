Menu Explore
Residents complain of low-pressure water supply

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 19, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Residents of Gurukul Apartment, Padmaja Apartment and Banashree Society in Model Colony and central parts of the city are struggling with low-pressure water supply issues

Pune: Residents of Gurukul Apartment, Padmaja Apartment and Banashree Society in Model Colony and central parts of the city are struggling with low-pressure water supply issues.

Residents of Gurukul Apartment, Padmaja Apartment and Banashree Society in Model Colony and central parts of the city are struggling with low-pressure water supply issues. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Residents of Gurukul Apartment, Padmaja Apartment and Banashree Society in Model Colony and central parts of the city are struggling with low-pressure water supply issues. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Following complaints by residents, the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders met Pune Municipal Corporation officials and urged them to address the problem of short supply.

Randheer Joshi of Shaniwar Peth area said, “Despite good rains and sufficient water stock in dams, we have been receiving low supply since last few days. The central parts of the city never faced poor water supply issue but for the last two years.”

Meanwhile, a pipeline burst at Model Colony area near Om Super Market Chowk on Wednesday affected water supply in the area.

A PMC water department official on condition of anonymity said, “The central parts of the city face low-pressure water supply only on certain days.”

