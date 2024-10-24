Residents protest modification of land reservation in Tathawade

The Pimpri Chinchwad Housing Society Federation and residents have opposed the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) proposal to modify 1.55 hectares in Tathawade from semi-public to residential land reservation. Residents have urged the authorities to reconsider the decision and hold public hearings before proceeding with any changes. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

They claim that the change in reservation could potentially lead to the transfer of public land parcels to private builders. The civic body, however, said that there is only change in land zone.

PCMC last month issued a public notice about land parcel of 1.55 hectares in Tathawade to be deleted from semi-public zone and included in residential zone.

The federation on Tuesday wrote to the civic body raising objections about the decision citing that land reservation is a matter of public interest and directly affects the quality of life of PCMC residents. They have urged the authorities to reconsider the decision and hold public hearings before proceeding with any changes.

“We believe that public land should be utilised for the benefit of community, not for private gain,” said Sudhir Deshmukh, secretary, Pimpri Chinchwad Housing Society Federation, adding that, “we are committed to protecting the interests of residents and will take legal action if our concerns are not addressed.”

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “There is no change in reservation of the land parcel. The property is owned by a private individual. As per the rules, the changes in the zone of the land have to be done through the local body.”