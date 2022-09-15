Residents, schools on Mulshi road demand for smooth traffic movement after Chandni chowk bridge demolition

While the trial runs of traffic diversions began at Chandni chowk on Tuesday, the traffic police department is monitoring vehicular movement from all sides of the chowks. However, their main focus seems to be on traffic on the Katraj to Dehu Road bypass highway, whereas the Mulshi road is completely ignored, causing inconvenience to residents and schools in the area.

There are eight major schools towards Mulshi road and nearly 12,000 students travel via school buses and vans that are being stuck in traffic due to lack of monitoring from the traffic police. The area also houses many residential housing societies and companies, that are also being affected. Residents in the area have demanded proper traffic diversion arrangements once the bridge is demolished.

Hemant Rupani a resident on Mulshi road said, “The traffic in the area has increased drastically. While the CM Eknath Shinde gave orders to demolish the old bridge, traffic has been diverted. However, during peak hours there is traffic congestion on the Mulshi to Bavdhan road. Once the bridge is demolished, the traffic wardens will no longer be there to monitor vehicular movement causing the traffic situation to be the same. Hence, the authorities should also have arrangements in place post the demolition activity.”

Vilas Gaikwad who owns a company at Ghotawade Phata on Mulshi road said, “The demolition is being done in a hurry. It is good that authorities have opened flyovers and service roads to divert traffic. However, the traffic police must ensure that once demolition is completed, there should be no traffic congestion like before. Our demand is that traffic wardens also monitor traffic passing from above the chowk along with monitoring the bypass highway traffic.”

School buses and vans that ferry nearly 12,000 children on a daily basis are being inconvenienced due to traffic congestion. Praneet Mungali, trustee, Sanskriti Group of Schools which has a campus at Mulshi road said, “The traffic diversions at Chandni chowk and the ensuing jams are causing inconvenience for thousands of school children. We hope that the authorities take speedy cognisance and resolve the situation soon.”

“The traffic diversions at the Chandni chowk are in place, and we have taken necessary steps to ensure smooth monitoring of traffic from all sides of the chowk. Along with the bypass highway traffic, the vehicles coming from the Mulshi road, NDA road and Bavdhan side are also given proper diversions. Still, if there are issues related to traffic congestions, we will certainly address them as per the suggestions from residents,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Anand Bhoite from Pimpri-Chinchwad police department.