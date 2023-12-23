close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Retired police inspector attacked at Wanowrie,1 held

Retired police inspector attacked at Wanowrie,1 held

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 23, 2023 10:22 PM IST

The police in the primary investigation stated that both Shaikh and Kakade knew each other. The attack is a fallout over a financial dispute

Retired police inspector Wazir Hussain Shaikh of Pune Police was attacked by an assailant multiple times with stones at Samadhan Chowk around 8.30 pm in Wanowrie on Friday night.

The police have arrested the accused identified as Pramod Kakade in connection with the incident and booked him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 307 (attempt to murder) at Wanowrie police station.
The police have arrested the accused identified as Pramod Kakade in connection with the incident and booked him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 307 (attempt to murder) at Wanowrie police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Shaikh who sustained serious head injuries has been admitted to a private hospital where his condition is reported to be critical.

The police have arrested the accused identified as Pramod Kakade in connection with the incident and booked him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 307 (attempt to murder) at Wanowrie police station.

Shaikh’s wife Isha ( 56), a resident of Brahma Angan Society, has lodged a complaint with the police.

The police in the primary investigation stated that both Shaikh and Kakade knew each other. The attack is a fallout over a financial dispute.

R Raj, deputy commissioner of police (Zone V), said, “We have arrested Kakade and all angles are being probed in the case.”

Shaikh retired from city police recently and has served as sub-inspector with the district special branch at Thane, criminal investigation department and economic offences wing, Nagpur and other positions in the state police during his service with the police department.

