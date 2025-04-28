Retired PSI guns down daughter over love marriage; son-in-law injured

A retired police sub-inspector (PSI) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed his daughter and seriously injured his son-in-law over alleged opposition to their love marriage. The incident took place during a relative’s marriage at Chopda in Jalgaon district, on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Trupti Wagh who allegedly married against the wish of her father with Avinash Wagh a year ago.

The accused has been identified as Kiran Mangale who was seriously injured after a mob attacked him after the incident.

According to police, Mangale was reportedly upset with his daughter’s decision to marry against the family’s wishes.

The couple had settled in Pune after marriage. On Saturday, they went to Chopda to attend the wedding of their relative where Mangale was also present. Mangale, who had allegedly bought a gun from his house, opened fire in which the woman died on the spot.

After the incident, local police rushed to the spot and the accused was handed over to the police by the mob.

A case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Chopda police station on Saturday.