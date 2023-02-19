Revenue minister Vikhe Patil helps resolve long pending issue of defence housing society

PUNE

The 15-year-old pending issue of providing housing to defence personnel from all three services at the Civil Defence Co-operative Housing Society in Lohegaon was resolved in five months by state revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

State revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil clarified that the state government has accepted this organization’s demands and that a government decision has been announced in this regard.

A meeting was held under the supervision of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this regard, during which the matter was taken up and discussed by minister Vikhe-Patil.

In 2003, the defence personnel co-operative housing scheme allotted a total of 18,600 square metres of land for the construction of houses for officials and other ranks. Over several months, the society diligently pursued the issue with the state government.

As a result, the government finally resolved the pending issue of the Lohegaon-based society by positively considering their ancillary demands such as construction site usage and extension of the construction period of this housing society.

The government stated in its release that the armed forces were working around the clock for the sake of the nation and that their fifteen-year struggle for housing had come to an end.

The society’s name was also changed from Defence Personnel Co-operative Housing Society to Civil Defence Co-operative Housing Society Limited.

The current capacity of 200 houses at the site has been increased to 400, and in-principle approval has been granted for the project.

Reacting to the development, Vikhe Patil stated, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi cares deeply about Indian soldiers and has always shared their joys and sorrows. He even had Diwali celebrations with Indian soldiers. As a result, we have made decisions in the interest of the Indian Armed Forces as part of the “Nation Fir” thinking and inspiration for the countrymen.”