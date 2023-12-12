Revised entry-exit plan to solve traffic congestion at Yerawada metro station

Following the residents’ opposition and the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) concern over traffic congestion, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) has redesigned the entry-exit plan of Yerawada metro station; this is expected to solve the traffic problem in the area. According to Maha Metro officials, the Pune Metro project has achieved significant milestones, with the stations on the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi route nearing completion. (HT PHOTO)

For more than a month since the locals opposed the Yerawada metro station’s entry-exit structure, the Maha Metro, which is executing the Pune Metro, had stopped work. On Monday, Maha Metro officials finalised the revised entry-exit plan of Yerawada metro station according to which, Maha Metro will provide an approach road to Yerawada behind the entry-exit point with the PMC providing land to develop the road.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha Metro, said, “Yerawada station is a result of collaborative planning between the Pune Metro and PMC. This innovative design not only aims to mitigate traffic congestion but also promises multi-modal integration, providing passengers with improved connectivity and faster travel options, especially to Pune Airport. The near completion of Yerawada station marks a significant step forward in enhancing Pune’s public transportation infrastructure.”

Atul Gadgil, director (operation) of Maha Metro, said, “We have revised the entry-exit plan and we will provide another access to the Yerawada area. We will relocate the entry-exit point pillars so that they do not cause any problems for traffic. The work will start in a couple of days.”

Yerawada on the Pune-Nagar National Highway witnesses constant flow of high-volume traffic. In response to this, the entry and exit at Yerawada metro station has been meticulously designed to complement the existing traffic flow so as to ease congestion in the area. A collaborative plan between the Pune Metro and PMC is in progress, with the installation of lifts, escalators and pedestrian stairs on both sides of Yerawada metro station.

According to Maha Metro officials, the Pune Metro project has achieved significant milestones, with the stations on the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi route nearing completion. Once the remaining work is finalised, this route will be open to passengers, bringing relief to the densely populated area of Yerawada.

The strategic positioning of Yerawada metro station, approximately 4.8 km from Pune Airport, has prompted plans for a feeder bus service in collaboration with the PMPML. The service will facilitate convenient travel for passengers, offering quick and efficient connectivity between Yerawada metro station and the airport. Special feeder bus stops and two bus bays have been planned at the airport to enhance accessibility.