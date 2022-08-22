Rider overtaking truck from wrong side collides with car in Talegaon, car’s camera records incident
After the incident, the biker blamed the car driver for the accident and threatened to lodge compliant against him
A biker riding his two-wheeler on the wrong side was injured after a collision with a car, as he was trying to overtake a truck, said police officials on Monday.
The incident, which took place at Talegaon Dabhade on August 20, was recorded in the car’s front camera. Once the police investigated the footage, they came to know that it was the biker’s fault, following which he was booked.
According to police, the biker, identified as Balu Shilvane, was overspending and tried to overtake the truck from the wrong side as a result of which he collided with car. However, after the incident, the biker blamed the car driver for the accident and threatened to lodge compliant against him. However, the front camera in the car recorded the whole incident.
Anant Bhoite Pimpri-Chinchwad DCP (traffic) said, “If the car driver failed to submit proof, then it was difficult to take action against the motorcyclist. Camera footage clearly shows how the motorcyclist flouted all norms and entered in the wrong direction.”
Driver of the car Pravin Darvade, has lodged a police complaint against motorcyclist and a case was registered.
-
Speeding truck mows down 3 school students in Punjab’s Dasuya town
Three students of DAV Senior Secondary School, Balaggan, were killed and one was injured when a speeding truck hit them on Miani road at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district on Monday. Two of the victims, identified as Navdeep Singh and Prabhdeep Singh, residents of Khaira Kotli village, were siblings. The third victim was identified as Subhash of Marasgarh locality of Dasuya. Another student, Rohit, of same locality was critically injured and was hospitalised.
-
Bikers snatch iPhone of Marathi TV serial actor Shivali in Bhiwandi
Popular Marathi TV serial actor, Shivali Parab, was robbed of her iPhone 13 while she was on her way for a shooting at Mira road on Sunday morning. The incident occurred at around 8.45am near Pimplas phata on Mumbai-Nashik road in Bhiwandi. A case has been lodged at Kongaon police station against two unknown people. Parab said in her complaint that she booked an auto from Kalyan Katemanivli to Mira Road.
-
Direct flights from Kolhapur to Shirdi soon, says Maha revenue minister
Pilgrimage tourism is an important industry in Maharashtra, considering that, residents in Kolhapur will now be able to travel to Shirdi via direct flight soon. Revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil proposed flight connectivity between Shirdi and Kolhapur in a review meeting conducted on August 21. Currently, the Kolhapur airport operates flights to Hyderabad, Tirupati and Ahmedabad, while residents are demanding to resume the flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru.
-
Cut-offs at top colleges reach 95-97%, nearly 5-8% points higher than previous merit lists
Mumbai: The third merit list of a junior college in the city has ended at 97%, nearly 6 percent points higher than the first merit list this year. The third and final common admissions merit list for first year junior college (FYJC) seats were announced on Monday and several top colleges have registered an increase in their cut-offs, compared to the previous two lists.
-
NGT stays CIDCO auction of Navi Mumbai plot
Mumbai The National Green Tribunal on Monday stayed the auction of a 25,000 square metre (sqm) plot of land in Navi Mumbai as a portion of it is classified as CRZ-1 under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The auction, which was initially set to take place on August 4 but was pushed to a later date, was expected to earn the state at least Rs 350 crore.
