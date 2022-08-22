Rider overtaking truck from wrong side collides with car in Talegaon, car’s camera records incident

A biker riding his two-wheeler on the wrong side was injured after a collision with a car, as he was trying to overtake a truck, said police officials on Monday.

The incident, which took place at Talegaon Dabhade on August 20, was recorded in the car’s front camera. Once the police investigated the footage, they came to know that it was the biker’s fault, following which he was booked.

According to police, the biker, identified as Balu Shilvane, was overspending and tried to overtake the truck from the wrong side as a result of which he collided with car. However, after the incident, the biker blamed the car driver for the accident and threatened to lodge compliant against him. However, the front camera in the car recorded the whole incident.

Anant Bhoite Pimpri-Chinchwad DCP (traffic) said, “If the car driver failed to submit proof, then it was difficult to take action against the motorcyclist. Camera footage clearly shows how the motorcyclist flouted all norms and entered in the wrong direction.”

Driver of the car Pravin Darvade, has lodged a police complaint against motorcyclist and a case was registered.