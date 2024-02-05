Right wing members booked for vandalising Lalit Kala Kendra at SPPU

The Chatuhshrungi police have registered a case against 10-12 members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) for their alleged involvement in creating chaos and vandalising the premises of Lalit Kala Kendra at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members held a protest in Pune city on Sunday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

According to the police, a group affiliated to BJYM on Saturday evening barged into the cultural centre on the varsity campus and vandalised property besides throwing black ink on the board of the institute in protest against the staging of a play based on “Ramleela” on Friday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The accused identified as Nikhil Shalimnkar, Shivam Balwadkar, Kiran Shinde, Sunny Memane, Pratik Kunjir, Dayanand Shinde and other five to six individuals have been booked.

Ankush Chintamani, inspector (crime), Chatuhshrungi Police Station, said, “We have identified six persons and probe is on to find their accomplices.”

Before the incident of vandalism, over 500 members of BJYM had met SPPU vice-chancellor Suresh Gosavi and requested him to take action against the organisers of the play as they alleged that it carried dialogues and scenes that hurt their religious sentiments.

The police have filed a case under Sections 141, 143, 147 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.