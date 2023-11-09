close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Rise in asthma attacks, COPD cases in Pune amid air pollution

Rise in asthma attacks, COPD cases in Pune amid air pollution

By Vicky Pathare
Nov 09, 2023 07:48 PM IST

The incidence of recurrence in such patients has increased by nearly 15 per cent who need immediate medical attention and oxygen support, said doctors

The onset of cold weather combined with poor air quality has led to a rise in asthma attacks among patients and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) cases. The incidence of recurrence in such patients has increased by nearly 15 per cent who need immediate medical attention and oxygen support, said doctors.

As per the Sassoon officials given the rise in air pollution, there is a significant rise in patients suffering from bronchial asthma, lung complications and COPD. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
As per the Sassoon officials given the rise in air pollution, there is a significant rise in patients suffering from bronchial asthma, lung complications and COPD. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dr Sanjay Gaikwad, head, pulmonology department, Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), said the study and assessment of patients suffering from respiratory illness due to pollution has been started. Gaikwad is also a member of the proposed state task force that will come up with guidelines on reducing air pollution and related health precautions.

“The existing patients suffering from asthma and COPD are landing up in severe conditions with aggravated symptoms due to the air pollution. Most of them go into respiratory failure and come in critical condition. These patients need immediate medical attention and require oxygen and Intensive Care Unit(ICU) support. The cases of bronchitis have also significantly increased,” he said.

As per the Sassoon officials given the rise in air pollution, there is a significant rise in patients suffering from bronchial asthma, lung complications and COPD. The entire pulmonology department with the ICU facility at the SGH has been running full for the past week. The situation is likely to worsen during Diwali.

Dr Sanjay said, the incidence of recurrence in such patients has increased by nearly 15 per cent and they need immediate medical attention and oxygen support.

“Daily we see around 100 patients in the outpatients department(OPD) out of which more than sixty per cent of patients are of asthma and COPD,” he said.

Dr Vivek Gaikwad, cardiologist at KEM Hospital, said, “Air pollution includes particulate matter (PM) like carbon monoxide, ozone, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide which is capable of penetrating deep into the lungs and entering the bloodstream, impacting the cardiovascular (ischaemic heart disease), cerebrovascular (stroke) and respiratory systems.”

“Both long- and short-term exposure to particulate matter is associated with morbidity and mortality from cardiovascular and respiratory diseases,” he said.

“Air pollution primarily affects the lungs and secondary affects the heart and leads to problems like hypoxia, blood pressure, exacerbate myocardial ischaemia, and trigger myocardial infarction. There is a twofold increase in patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases induced by Air pollution and referred by Chest Physicians,” said, Dr Vivek.

