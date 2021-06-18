Rise in demand for spike protein antibody tests among vaccine beneficiaries in Pune

Pune: The spike protein antibody test has gained a lot of buzz among vaccine beneficiaries. After inoculation, many beneficiaries are undergoing the test to detect the presence of proteins created by the immune system to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus. A private lab in Pune has observed a 25% surge in people opting for the antibody test in June as compared to April and May.

According to medical experts, there are spike proteins in coronavirus that attach to the human cell and then the Covid infects the humans. There has been a lot of interest among people regarding the spike protein antibody test as soon as the vaccination drive was started for everyone.

Dr Sanjay Ingle, zonal technical head (west) and consultant pathologist, Apollo Diagnostics, said, “This test targets antibodies that are directed against the spike proteins which allow the coronavirus to penetrate the human body and prevent one from contracting the virus. Majority of the vaccines which are available now, create an antibody response against the spike protein. People taking the test are keen to know how their bodies are reacting to the vaccine when it comes to the development of antibodies. This test helps understand the level of immunity obtained by vaccination. The spike protein antibodies tend to develop after two weeks of the second dose of vaccination. It is advisable to get this test done after 28 days of the second dose of vaccine.”

The lab conducted about 160 antibodies tests in two months in which all the samples tested positive for antibodies.

Dr Ingle said, “Once the spike protein is detected means the body has produced antibodies against the spike protein which is the infectious component of coronavirus. If you have a high number of antibodies after you are fully vaccinated then your chances of covid infection will be less. More and more people should go for it to know the immune status post-vaccination and assess their health. After a vaccine is administered, it is essential to know the antibody level in order to evaluate any change after complete vaccination.”

“Many people are going for spike protein antibody tests, before and after inoculation, to check the level of antibodies formed in the body to fight Covid-19. But, people must opt for this test only after consulting a doctor. Do it when the doctor recommends you,” said Dr Sanjay Nagarkar, general physician.