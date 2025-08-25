Rise in juvenile crime: 121 cases of vehicle vandalism reported in Pune

In a disturbing trend highlighting rising lawlessness among youth, Pune Police has recorded 121 cases of vehicle vandalism over the past 17 months. These incidents have led to the detention of 112 juveniles and the arrest of 242 adults, pointing to a surge in group-based violence and gang activity in the city. Police said the accused, often under the influence of alcohol or drugs, were driven by peer pressure, gang rivalry, or simply the thrill of destruction. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Most cases occurred late at night in residential areas, with motorcycles and parked cars being deliberately damaged. Police said the accused, often under the influence of alcohol or drugs, were driven by peer pressure, gang rivalry, or simply the thrill of destruction.

“Petty issues are sparking attacks, counter-attacks, and even attempts on life,” a senior crime branch officer said. “What is more worrying is that these acts are carried out to spread fear among ordinary citizens. This has resulted in economic losses and growing unrest.”

In response, police have stepped up night patrols and expanded CCTV surveillance in sensitive zones. However, residents and experts argue that deeper systemic reforms are required.

Sunil Mehendale, a resident of Pashan, said, “The fear of the police among criminals is missing. Complaints of negligence are rising, and unless corruption is curbed, these trends will only worsen.”

Advocate Milind Pawar called for fast-track courts to try cases of damage to public and private property. “Society’s mentality is shifting dangerously. Crime is being glorified through movies, social media, and rap culture. Youngsters are growing up idolising criminals, and petty disputes are escalating into murders and vandalism,” he said.

Criminal lawyer Sameer Shaikh added, “The data paints a grim picture. Youth are being pulled into violence not out of necessity, but due to influence and misguided ambition. If left unchecked, this could be a precursor to a dark future where lawlessness overshadows development. Stringent measures are urgently needed.”

Police have identified the main causes as previous enmities and gang rivalries, alcoholism and drug abuse, the rise of new gangs, negative influence of social media and popular culture, absence of positive role models, and the lure of becoming “big and famous” through crime.