Rise in routine dental check-up post Covid, say Pune doctors
Dentists from the city are reporting a rise in patients coming for routine check-ups. During Covid many patients postponed their visits to dentists. Majority of the problems faced by patients were related to gums, missing teeth, followed by root canal treatment and crowns. Untreated dental caries in permanent teeth was the most common findings according to doctors.
Dr Vikas Pol, a city-based dentist said, “As we are going back to the pre-pandemic stage, many patients have opted to come for regular dental check-ups. There is certainly more awareness about dental issues and hygiene and many patients have learnt in the pandemic to not put dental issues on hold.”
Dr Rahul Reddy, head, clinical operation excellence, Apollo Dental said that during Covid, many dental patients did not go for check-ups due to the risk of getting contaminated, hence, most of the non-elective procedures like scaling, fillings and cosmetics treatments took a back seat.
“Post Covid wave most of the people who required dental service started taking appointments. Moreover, many understood the hygiene and health service which are essential to lead a happy life. In terms of numbers, people stepping into dental clinics have risen sharply. Walk-ins have increased as we see that there was an urgency among patients for dental service,” said Dr Reddy.
He added that the most common presenting complaint of the patients (40.7%) was sensitivity and food lodgement in upper and lower posterior teeth.
“Good side of the Covid-19 was that it made awareness about health and hygiene. Majority of the problems are related to gums, missing teeth, followed by root canal treatment and crowns,” said Dr Reddy.
Dr Minal Salvi, another city-based dentist said that non-emergency dental cases were postponed by many patients post pandemic outbreak. “Now since everyone is getting back to normalcy, we have seen more patients visiting us for regular dental issues as well for preventive dental checks,” said Dr Salvi.
-
Rare orchids bloom again in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve
On June 30, 2020, ground orchids – a critically endangered species – were discovered blooming quite by chance in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve grasslands. But sighting them again on July 3, at the same spot in the DTR endorsed the conservation efforts of the DTR authorities to save a natural species, which is categorised as an endangered species in International Union for Conservation of Nature red list.
-
Solapur BJP vice-president booked for rape
Pune: The Deccan police have booked Solapur district Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Srikant Appasaheb Deshmukh for rape after a 37-year-old woman released a video on social media alleging that Deshmukh cheated her. Deshmukh has been booked under Sections 376, 377, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, the victim is from Pune and Deshmukh had got in touch with her citing that he had divorced her wife three years ago.
-
NIV Pune confirms second monkeypox patient, also from Kerala
The National Institute of Virology on Monday confirmed the second monkeypox-positive case in India with the patient hailing from Kannur in Kerala. The first patient who tested positive for monkeypox on July 14 was also from Kerala. Dr Priya Abraham, director, NIV Pune, on Monday said, “The second patient is from Kannur, Kerala. The patient is an adult male and has a history of travel to the United Arab Emirates.”
-
U.P. logs 240 new Covid cases, 461 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 240 new Covid-19 cases while 461 patients recovered during the same duration, health department data read, on Monday. According to the data, Lucknow reported 46, Ghaziabad 23 and Lakhimpur Kheri 10 45, Gorakhpur 20, Gautam Buddh Nagar. The state has 2,560 active cases, including 567 in Lucknow, 274 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 173 in Gorakhpur, 146 in Varanasi, 126 in Ghaziabad, the data read.
-
SPPU to start independent admission cell for Class 12 CBSE students
In a bid to help Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 students get admission to various graduate and post-graduate courses in the university campus, the Savitribai Phule Pune University has decided to start an independent 'admission cell' for them to take the desired admissions. The CBSE Class 12 results have not yet been declared and so, the SPPU has taken this decision to help them out.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics