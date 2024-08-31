Rising cases of assault by bouncers at housing societies in Pune

Bouncers who are hired to handle difficult situations without resorting to violence and becoming a nuisance themselves.The brutal attack on a citizen in Wagholi a week ago, which resulted in the victim needing stitches in the head, has brought the focus on the private security agencies and their emerging role as a parallel security system at residential societies due to the lax policing in the city. According to activists, bouncers are generally associated with places such as pubs and nightclubs. However, educational institutes, politicians, social workers, and housing society members in the city hire them for security reasons. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Prakash Gurnani, 56, was assaulted by a security guard and his brother over a society entrance issue in Wagholi on August 17. The victim sustained seven stitches on his head after being hit with a wooden stick and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment following the attack.

On August 18, the Lonikand police lodged a complaint against the accused identified as bouncer Anand (surname unknown) and his brother Rahul under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115, 118 (1), 352 and 3(5).

In March 2024, 25-year-old bouncer Shubham Nichal, a resident of Holkarwadi, slashed the necks of two persons in Kharadi over personal enmity.

In March 2020, the city police registered a non-cognizable (NC) offence against a woman bouncer working for a school in the city for allegedly roughing up parents.

The members of society appealed to the government to come up with clear-cut guidelines that guarantee citizen safety over the issue.

Danish Khan, a member of Imperial Cooperative Housing Society, said, “Security guards must be professional workforce from licenced security agencies. Bouncers should not be allowed in residential area as their very charter of duty is different. “

Citizen rights activists point out that during the recent past, several incidents had occurred where the aggressive behaviour demonstrated by bouncers led to grievous injuries to citizens.

Vijay Kumbhar, civil rights activist, said, “According to the law, the societies and institutions must hire guards from Maharashtra State Security Corporation which is not happening. Bouncers are not allowed to function as security at societies, schools and social spaces as per the law.”

“Police inefficiency is being replaced by bouncer security by societies who have greater security and pushing harder measures. Bouncers by the very nature of their professions have developed the habit of pushing and shoving citizens which is leading to increased cases of violence,” he said.

Sameer Khan, managing director, Sharp Edge Security Service, said, “The bouncer industry is a respected profession and they have to follow protocols related to public safety. The incidents related to violence by some bouncers happen because the credibility of the agency and the manpower they are hiring is a big question mark.”

Arvind Chawariya, additional commissioner of police ( admin ), said, “Housing societies can appoint bouncers but if they misbehave then individual complaints can be filed against the accused and the agency and the police will probe them.”

Suggestions by activists

*Unaccountable personnel may not have the necessary training or experience to handle security situations, leading to potential mishandling of incidents.

*Bouncers may intimidate or harass residents, creating a hostile living environment.

*They may resort to physical force, leading to injuries or even fatalities.

*The society may be held liable for the actions of bouncers, exposing residents to financial risks.

*The presence of bouncers can create a negative atmosphere, eroding the sense of community and trust among residents.

*Hire trained and licensed security professionals who are accountable to society and its residents.