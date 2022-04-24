Rlys to remove illegal encroachments near Talegaon station
PUNE Coming down hard on illegal encroachments on railway-owned land, the Pune railway division has sent out notices to 64 illegal encroachments on railway land near the Talegaon railway station. The defaulters have been repeatedly instructed to remove encroachments with the deadline to finally do so being April 26 after which anti-encroachment action will be taken by the railways.
As per the information given by the Pune railway division, there are illegal encroachments by 63 persons near the Maharashtra Institute of Medical Education and Research (MIMER) which is close to the Talegaon railway station. The land belongs to the railways and legal notices to evacuate the land have been issued on April 11 by the Pune railway division. None of the encroachers have accepted the notices, so the railways have made announcements through speakers in this area.
“Despite repeated efforts to remove encroachments and send legal notices to those responsible these people are not cooperating with the railways. So to give them a last chance, all the encroachers have been called to the Pune divisional office to do the needful else anti-encroachment action will start on the spot by the railways,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.
PMPML to rent out diesel buses to Solapur civic body, commuters unhappy
PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited is all set to rent out their diesel buses to smaller municipal corporations, and soon they will be giving 20 diesel buses to the Solapur Municipal Corporation. This is the first time when a public transport body from Pune will rent out their buses to another governing body in the state. The PMPML also plans to provide CNG buses to IT companies.
Toy trains to chug again in Pune gardens
This summer, children are up for a treat as the Pune Municipal Corporation is set to begin operation of the toy trains in five gardens city. The toy trains in the city were shut for two years due to the pandemic. Besides this toy train, toy trains at Nanasaheb Peshwe talav, Katraj; Shivaji udyan, Wadgaonsheri; Bhairavsinh Ghorpade udyan, Ghorpadi peth; and the newly inaugurated toy train at Jawalkar udyan, Karvenagar; will soon be operational.
Investigate kidney transplant case, submit report before May 5: Court orders Koregaon Park police station
PUNE A Pune judicial magistrate court has directed the Koregaon Park police station to inquire into the kidney transplant case and file a report on or before May 5. To date, the health department and the directorate of medical education have taken multiple steps, including suspending the superintendent of the BJ Medical College, and also suspending the license for an organ transplant at Ruby Hall Clinic where the transplant took place.
Kirit Somaiya’s driver booked for negligent driving
Mumbai A day after the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya's driver, husband MLA Ravi Rana was booked for driving dangerously outside Khar police station on Sunday. In return, Somaiya too filed a police complaint against the Shiv Sainiks. The police are now waiting for the former MP's signature on his statement to register the FIR as he has refused to sign it.
Khelo India University Games 2021 kicks off with grand opening ceremony
Breath-taking performances depicting Karnataka's cultural heritage, and a captivating sound and light show added to a grand opening ceremony of the second Khelo India University Games 2021 (KIUG) at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Games were declared open by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. In a video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bengaluru for hosting the Games.
