Rlys to remove illegal encroachments near Talegaon station

PUNE Coming down hard on illegal encroachments on railway-owned land, the Pune railway division has sent out notices to 64 illegal encroachments on railway land near the Talegaon railway station. The defaulters have been repeatedly instructed to remove encroachments with the deadline to finally do so being April 26 after which anti-encroachment action will be taken by the railways.

As per the information given by the Pune railway division, there are illegal encroachments by 63 persons near the Maharashtra Institute of Medical Education and Research (MIMER) which is close to the Talegaon railway station. The land belongs to the railways and legal notices to evacuate the land have been issued on April 11 by the Pune railway division. None of the encroachers have accepted the notices, so the railways have made announcements through speakers in this area.

“Despite repeated efforts to remove encroachments and send legal notices to those responsible these people are not cooperating with the railways. So to give them a last chance, all the encroachers have been called to the Pune divisional office to do the needful else anti-encroachment action will start on the spot by the railways,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.