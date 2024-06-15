Road accidents: Medha Kulkarni urges Fadnavis to call meeting 

Pune: Given the recent surge in fatal accidents in the city, Rajya Sabha MP and Pune Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Medha Kulkarni has urged state home minister Devendra Fadnavis to call a review meeting. Over the past fortnight, the city has witnessed at least four incidents involving roadside deaths, prompting citizens and public officials to call for action on the alarming trend. Given the recent surge in fatal accidents in the city, Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni (in pic) has urged home minister Devendra Fadnavis to call a review meeting. (HT)

Reacting to the development, Kulkarni said, “Fatal road-side accidents are being reported daily, making the commute in the city unsafe. I wrote to Maharashtra Home Minister Fadnavis, requesting a joint meeting with all relevant officials.”

Citizen Ramesh Mutha of the Bibvewadi neighbourhood stated, “Though heavy vehicles are prohibited on Gangadham Chowk, plenty of construction vehicles go on this road. Area residents for long have demanded the presence of traffic police in the area.”

Speaking about the lack of discipline among Pune commuters, Jayashree Patil, a working woman, stated, “Pune’s traffic is extremely unsafe. Nobody follows traffic and lane rules, and commuters are constantly jumping traffic signals. The irony is that while the traffic cops have vanished, the traffic department is sending challans if someone stands just a few inches ahead of the zebra crossing through cameras.”

PMC official on anonymity said, “Police and PMC had banned heavy vehicles in the city, however, due to various pressures, police do not take any action against them. Traders need the supply of goods throughout the day, while the heavy construction activity in the city means trucks with construction materials ply on city roads throughout the day.”