Road resurfacing work hit due to model code of conduct in Kasba Peth

Published on Feb 15, 2023 11:38 PM IST

Due to the model code of conduct, the municipal body is unable to issue tenders because majority of the roads fall under the Kasba assembly constituency

The model code of conduct is effective till March 4. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) intends to resurface roads throughout the city, particularly where they have been dug up as a result of the 24x7 water project. However, due to the model code of conduct, the municipal body is unable to issue tenders because majority of the roads fall under the Kasba assembly constituency.

The model code of conduct is effective till March 4.

Officials from the road department requesting anonymity, “Every year PMC plans to complete road works before June. Maximum roads were dug up in the central parts of the city due to the water project. During the G20 conference, PMC did normal resurfacing but now plans to do proper resurfacing on most of the roads.”

“As maximum roads come under Kasba assembly we are not able to float tenders due to the model code of conduct. Now it will bring pressure on administration and contractors to complete the road works before monsoon,” the official said.

