Road towards Tamhini Ghat closed to traffic till August 5 

Due to heavy rainfall and damage to NH 753 (Road leading to Tamhini Ghat), Pune district collector Suhas Diwase announced the closure of the stretch till August 5. As many tourists throng the road to head towards Tamini ghat area during rains, the administration will keep the road closed on this weekend as a precautionary measure. (HT PHOTO)

In his statement, the collector said, “Recently, a crack has developed on the National Highway passing through Pune district at Adarwadi and Dongarwadi in Tamini ghat area. As the road is affected due to heavy rainfall, the district administration has decided to close this road till August 5 from Friday to avert any mishaps.”

Diwase further said, “As many tourists throng the road to head towards Tamini ghat area during rains, the administration will keep the road closed on this weekend as a precautionary measure.”