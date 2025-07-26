Robbers strike bus; rob driver, conductor

Four men robbed a passenger bus travelling from Bhosari to Beed near Samruddhi Lodge at Bakori Phata on the Pune–Ahilyanagar Road at around 11.45pm on Thursday when it stopped to pick up passengers, said police on Friday. Three of the accused entered the bus and beat up passenger, driver and conductor and looted them before escaping in a car driven by their accomplice. According to the police, the complainant works with a Beed-based private travel company that runs buses on Pune-Beed route daily. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Wagholi Police Station has filed a case of robbery against the four accused after bus driver Bhausaheb Yuvraj Misal, 26, of Patoda Taluka, Beed district, filed a complaint.

According to the police, the complainant works with a Beed-based private travel company that runs buses on Pune-Beed route daily. The bus left Bhosari at 8pm picking up passengers along the way. While waiting for passengers near Samruddhi Lodge, three unidentified men boarded the bus. One of them slapped a passenger sitting near the bonnet and demanded money. Another man threatened the driver and forcibly took ₹5,500 from his shirt pocket after beating him. The third accused physically assaulted the conductor Santosh Thokal from Beed and robbed ₹2,122 from his trouser pocket. The trio got off the bus and escaped in a car towards Ahilyanagar.