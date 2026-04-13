Roster verification ordered before filling vacant professor posts in state colleges

The Higher Education Department has begun the process to fill long-pending vacancies for assistant professors, librarians and directors of physical education in universities and affiliated colleges across the state. A circular was issued on April 11 by the divisional joint director of Higher Education, Pune. Colleges are required to conduct combined roster verification for assistant professors, librarians and physical education directors. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Posts will be filled based on student strength as of October 1, 2025, and colleges have been informed of subject-wise vacancies. Institutions must complete roster verification on priority before starting recruitment.

The department has directed that all applicable Government Resolutions (GR) be followed while determining reservations. The final point-based roster register must be certified before any hiring begins.

Colleges are required to conduct combined roster verification for assistant professors, librarians and physical education directors. To support this, the department has shared detailed data on sanctioned and vacant posts in Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts, including their status as of October 1, 2025.

Officials said the exact number of vacancies will be finalised only after roster certification, following which recruitment will proceed as per approved reservations. Reservation will be determined in coordination with the Backward Class Cell, which will separately specify quotas for total vacancies and those cleared for immediate recruitment.

The state has approved filling assistant professor posts in aided, non-government colleges under the Directorate of Higher Education, a move expected to enable large-scale recruitment and address staffing shortages in higher education institutions.