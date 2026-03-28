Row over appointment of registrar triggers protest at SPPU

PUNE: A protest erupted at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus on Friday, as multiple student organisations came together to launch an intense ‘public outcry’ over a range of issues, including the immediate cancellation of the appointment of the registrar. Serious concerns were raised over the alleged non-utilisation of ₹62 crore in funds under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), with demands for the removal of the vice-chancellor (VC) for failing to utilise the funds; immediate declaration of pending results of nearly 5 lakh students; increase in stipends under the ‘earn and learn’ scheme; prompt disbursal of scholarships; and strengthening of placement facilities. Multiple student organisations launched an intense ‘public outcry’ over many issues, including controversial appointment of SPPU registrar carried out last week. (HT)

The protest was organised in front of the university’s main building by a joint action committee of student groups, including Vidyapeeth Vidyarthi Sangharsh Kruti Samiti (university unit), Student Helping Hands, Republican Bahujan Vidyarthi Parishad, Chhatra Bharati, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and Yuva Sena, along with several Ambedkarite and progressive organisations. The protesters staged a sit-in and raised slogans against the administration at the main entrance even as the budget senate meeting was underway, intensifying pressure on the university authorities.

Student leader Abhishek Shelkar said, “Against the backdrop of rising inflation, it is essential to increase the stipend under the ‘earn and learn’ scheme and ensure immediate disbursal of scholarships. If students’ issues continue to be ignored, we will intensify the agitation.”

Echoing similar concerns, Rahul Sasane said, “The university administration must urgently address the basic concerns of students. If our demands are not met, the protest will be further intensified.”

Taking a firm stance, Kuldeep Ambekar warned, “If the controversial registrar appointment is not cancelled immediately, we will pursue legal action.”

Student leaders alleged that the university administration has deteriorated significantly in recent times, with student-centric policies being sidelined. They pointed to multiple issues such as failure to utilise ₹62 crore in RUSA funds, prolonged delays in examination results, non-formation of key academic and research committees, and several important positions being handled on an ‘in-charge’ basis. According to them, these shortcomings are adversely affecting the overall academic quality of the institution.

In addition to their primary demands, the protesters also called for an increase in hourly wages under the ‘earn and learn’ scheme, immediate transfer of all pending scholarships to students’ bank accounts, activation of the placement cell to improve job opportunities, installation of CCTV cameras across the campus, enhanced facilities for differently-abled students, and resolution of food-related issues caused by LPG shortages in hostels. They further demanded that the controversial registrar appointment carried out last week be cancelled, the related report be made public, and action be taken against those responsible for irregularities in the process.

Meanwhile, vice-chancellor (VC) Dr Suresh Gosavi and pro VC professor Parag Kalkar met representatives of the protesting organisations and accepted their memorandum of demands. The administration assured that all demands would be considered positively.

While Gosavi said, “We have taken note of the students’ demands and we will take a positive decision on them.”