RPF retrieves Rs2.78 crore worth of passengers’ Amanat this year

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel – which not only safeguards railway property but also saves lives, rescues runaway children, and retrieves the passengers’ lost or left-behind luggage – under ‘Operation Amanat’ has retrieved and returned to around 1,086 passengers their luggage valued at about Rs2.78 crore between January and September this year, according to information shared by the central railway (CR).

Under ‘Operation Amanat’, the RPF has gone beyond the call of duty and helped passengers by retrieving and returning their lost or left-behind luggage including mobile phones, laptops, jewellery and other valuables and cash. Of the 1,086 passengers, the luggage of 128 passengers valued at Rs25.40 lakh has been retrieved and returned in the Pune division alone. Whereas the maximum luggage retrieved is that of 570 passengers in the Mumbai division valued at Rs1.64 crore. The RPF has similarly retrieved Rs43.83 lakh worth of luggage belonging to 204 passengers in the Bhusaval division; Rs28.22 lakh worth of luggage belonging to 134 passengers in the Nagpur division; and Rs16.09 lakh worth of luggage belonging to 50 passengers in the Solapur division.

Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson, said, “These soldiers of the RPF also face diverse security challenges such as crimes against passengers and railway properties, extremist violence, obstruction to train movement etc. The work of these brave soldiers of the RPF can be summarised as ‘Suraksha, Satarkata and Seva’ and they have discharged their duties with the utmost vigilance, courage and dedication.”