80 lakh fund deficit delays PCB’s Shivaji market restoration work

Pune: Six months after a major fire destroyed the Pune Cantonment’s iconic Shivaji market, the restoration work is yet to see the light of the day due to severe shortage of funds. The estimated expenditure of the ₹2.50 crore project has exceeded by about ₹80 lakh. Despite the Public Works Department (PWD) pledging ₹1.25 crore towards the restoration project, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) administration is struggling to arrange financial resources as it faces acute fund shortage.

The board had directed the Shivaji Market traders’ association to pay their pending dues to be used for reconstruction and restoration work. Following the directions, the traders had deposited around ₹20 lakh till date while the Cantonment MLA Sunil Kamble has given ₹25 lakh for the project from the MLA development fund.

PCB CEO Amit Kumar said, “As far as the restoration work is concerned, we have already given the NOC to the PWD for carrying out the work. The only major challenge being availability of funds as the board is facing financial conditions where we are struggling to pay monthly salaries to staff. Currently, the deficit amount has to be procured so that it can be sent to the department concerned for carrying out the restoration work,” he said.

A massive fire broke out at the Chhatrapati Shivaji market on the night of March 15 which destroyed at least 25 shops in the fish and chicken section of the market. Chhatrapati Shivaji Market, a grade I heritage structure, has been a bustling marketplace since its construction in 1885 by British army officer Lt Gen John Ross as per the design by Gen Cecil D’Urban La Touche and WM Ducat.

The heritage structure still awaits restoration owing to lack of funds from PCB which is yet to receive central government funds for the past three years. Shivaji Market Traders Association president Manzoor Shaikh said, “We had given ₹22 lakh of the ₹25 lakh pending dues to the PCB and PWD will be giving ₹1.25 crore for the project. The remainder amount is to be given by the board and now the ball is in their court. We are worried that the restoration project has been inordinately delayed.”

PCB is facing the worst financial crisis in its history since its inception with the administration struggling to pay the staff’s monthly salary. Many development projects have been affected as the administration is facing fund shortage of around ₹300 crore.

Projects affected

Construction of commercial complex at Dhobi ghat: ₹16 crore

Construction of footover bridge on Shankarsheth road: ₹2.50 crore

Multi-level car parking: ₹24 crore

Cleaning and beautification of Bhairoba nullah project: ₹84 crore

Construction of multi-level parking and podium garden at JJ Garden: ₹10 crore

Replacement of old water pipeline: ₹10 crore

Fashion Street reconstruction: ₹20 crore

Road repair works: ₹5 crore

Drainage infrastructure works: ₹10 crore

Water bill pendency ₹40 crore