RSS’ annual meet in Pune to discuss national security

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to hold “wide-ranging discussions” on a host of topics ranging from national security, economy, social harmony, and socioeconomic scenario in the country at its annual coordination meeting in Pune this month, RSS functionaries said on Monday. Preparations underway at SP College in Pune for RSS’ annual meet. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

As many as 36 organisations affiliated to the RSS including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishva Hindu Parishad, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, will participate in the three-day all-India coordination meet. The meeting will be held at Sir Parshurambhau (SP) College campus on Tilak road from September 14 to 16.

The RSS annual meeting is likely to see around 250 participants including the Hindutva fountainhead’s chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, all five joint general secretaries, including Arun Kumar -- its points person in the BJP -- and other “prominent” functionaries.

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda may also attend the crucial meeting, which is being held months ahead of the assembly polls in states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana while national elections are also scheduled next year in April-May.

RSS all-India spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said,“Those participating in the meeting will conduct extensive discussions and exchange views on important issues related to social harmony, environment, family values, social service, economy and national security. Discussions will also be held on various activities that will aid social transformation.”

The participants, according to Ambekar, will also discuss in detail their experiences and activities in various aspects of social life and the “current national scenario.”

The coordination meeting of RSS is held annually. Last year, the Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of the RSS was held at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. During the annual meeting, the participants talk about their work and give presentations regarding their achievements. The other RSS inspired outfits participating in the meeting through their key office bearers include Vidya Bharti, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Sanskar Bharti, Seva Bharti and Sanskrit Bharti.

The meeting assumes significance as it coincides the special session of parliament called by Narendra Modi-led government from September 18 to 22.

As per official source, while around 250 delegates will participate in the meeting, the RSS has made additional arrangements for functionaries who will be able to stay at SP College campus on Tilak Road. Pune district guardian minister and BJP senior leader Chandrakant Patil on Sunday visited SP College to take the review of the preparations underway for the meeting.

Ahead of the annual coordination meeting, RSS local unit plans to hold another meeting to review preparations.