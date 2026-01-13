RTE school registration first phase begins; open till Jan 19

Pune: The school registration process under the Right to Education (RTE) Act has commenced, the state school education department announced on Monday. Registration and verification are open till January 19, after which the next phase of the admission process will start. (Shutterstock)

Under the RTE Act, 25 % of seats in unaided and self-financed english-medium schools are reserved for students from economically weaker sections and reserved categories, with provision for free education. The online link for registration and verification of unaided and self-financed schools has been activated for the academic year 2026-27. School verification is a crucial stage following registration.

Concerned authorities have been instructed to ensure that unoperational, minority-status, unauthorised, or relocated schools are not included in the RTE 25% admission process. The responsibility for any discrepancies in verification will rest entirely with the concerned education officers.

An official from the education department said, “Schools must select the correct education board during registration, matching their actual recognition status. For instance, if a school is recognised by the state board, it must not select the central board during registration.”

The Director of Primary Education department has in a statement instructed all schools to complete the registration and verification processes within the stipulated time.