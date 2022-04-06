RTI applications expose corruption in garbage transportation, PMC recovers ₹70 lakh
PUNE By filing a series of applications under Right to Information (RTI) Act, Congress leader Datta Bahirat and his colleges exposed corruption in the garbage transportation system. The civic administration has taken a note of their complaints and recently recovered ₹70 lakh from the contractor.
Datta Bahirat and his colleagues Sachin Bahirat and Baba Sayyed said, “On January 19, the administration informed us that they recovered ₹70 lakh from the contractor and inquiry is going on for various complaints filed by them. Though it was decided that the contractor would repair and maintain his vehicles outside, it was found that PMC vehicle depot used their accessories to repair contractors’ vehicles.”
Sachin Bahirat said, “The RTI documents show fake bills submitted by contractor and the PMC have paid bills for garbage transportation without any inspection. The same garbage vehicles were used at two different wards and staff names also match. How is it, that a vehicle can run at the same time with the same staff at two different locations? We had requested for GPS location, entry time of vehicle, but we got answers only after constant follow up.”
It was also found that garbage vehicles carried less waste as compared to its capacity and increased transportation bills.
NCP leader Chetan Tupe said that there is a corruption of crores of rupees in the PMC garbage transportation. “There is a nexus between contractor, some officials and BJP workers who are running this garbage transportation. Instead of showing short cut route to transport garbage, they are taking longer routes to increase their bills and looting tax payers money.”
PMC pays more during pandemic
Though there was a lockdown and almost all the commercial activities were stopped and hotels were closed, the garbage generation was less during the first lockdown.
Sachin Bahirat said, “PMCs figures show that garbage generation was less. But bills show that the civic body paid more money.”
Amount paid for garbage transportation from March-July
2016: ₹1.66 crore
2017: ₹4.14 crore
2018 ₹6.85 crore
2019: ₹10.20 crore
2020: ₹10.11 crore (lockdown period)
-
Santacruz building: BMC issues notice to Mohit Kamboj
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued a show cause notice to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohit Kamboj for illegal alterations within the premises of the building. This comes two weeks after the BMC officials carried out an inspection in the Khushi Pride Belmondo building in Santacruz (West), in which Kamboj resides and owns four flats. In the show cause notice, the BMC has pointed out several alterations and termed them as unauthorised construction.
-
World Health Day: Uptick in number of people seeking preventive healthcare
PUNE Due to the impact of Covid-19 on those with comorbidities and India having the highest number of people with comorbidities, be it diabetes, hypertension or even rising obesity, an increasing number of citizens are now turning towards preventive healthcare checkups. As a result, hospitals are now focusing more on preventive health checkups for and control of lifestyle diseases.
-
DY Patil University in Pune to conduct research in nuclear fusion technology
The DY Patil International University and Albot Technologies Private Limited have joined hands to carry out research in nuclear fusion technology under the project titled 'Project Sanlayan'. The initiative was announced by Prof Prabhat Ranjan, vice-chancellor, DY Patil International University, Akurdi and Akash Singh, founder of Alobot Technologies Private Limited and a Silicon Valley, USA-based investor, on Wednesday. The 'Project Sanlayan' was announced on December 3, 2020, during the 8th Bihar Science Conference.
-
₹1.75 crore valuables missing from six more lockers in Kanpur bank
The total value of valuables that went missing from the bank lockers had exceeded ₹2.5 crore, as per the estimates given by customers to the police. A grocery wholesaler, Pankaj Gupta, who was having difficulty opening the locker with his keys, said the value of his missing jewellery was ₹35 lakh. “The jewellery was with the family for the last three generations. Now, nothing is left,” he said.
-
Yogi Adityanath reiterates his government’s pro-poor focus, marches with cadres on BJP’s 42nd foundation day
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reiterated his government's pro-poor focus as he marched with cadres from the Bharatiya Janata Party office till the Hazratganj crossing in Lucknow to mark the party's 42nd foundation day. He garlanded statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhimrao Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on the occasion. The BJP also announced the launch of a fortnight-long social justice campaign aimed at connecting with the common man.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics