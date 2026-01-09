RTO crackdown leads to drop in bus violations in Pune

The Pune Regional Transport Office’s (RTO’s) latest enforcement data reveals a clear pattern of intensified action followed by improved compliance in the contract bus segment over the last three years. Between April and December 2025, the RTO inspected 4,330 contract buses and recovered ₹172.86 lakh, marking a significant drop compared to previous years. This decline reflects improved adherence to permit conditions, tax norms and safety regulations by operators after a year of strict monitoring. Between April and December 2025, the RTO inspected 4,330 contract buses and recovered ₹172.86 lakh, marking a significant drop compared to previous years. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the information shared by the RTO, the enforcement drive reached its peak in 2024-25 when the Pune RTO carried out inspections of 12,051 contract buses; nearly three times higher than the previous year. This large-scale crackdown resulted in recoveries of ₹333.83 lakh, indicating widespread violations related to permits, taxation and operational norms. In 2023-24, the RTO had inspected 4,476 buses and recovered ₹334.86 lakh, suggesting that although inspections were fewer, the extent of violations was substantial.

The violations detected in contract buses during the RTO inspections mainly include operating beyond permit conditions, such as running on unauthorised routes or carrying passengers without valid contracts; non-payment or short payment of motor vehicle tax; and overloading beyond permitted seating capacity. Inspecting teams have also found buses operating with expired fitness certificates, invalid insurance, and missing or incomplete documents; along with safety-related lapses such as faulty brakes, worn-out tyres, and non-functional emergency exits. In some cases, buses have been found picking up and dropping passengers like stage carriages, which is not permitted under contract carriage rules, prompting strict penal action by the Pune RTO.

Explaining the trend, deputy regional transport officer Swapnil Bhosale said, “We intensified inspections to send a clear message that permit violations, tax evasion and unsafe operations will not be tolerated. The reduced figures in 2025 show that sustained enforcement works as a deterrent and improves overall compliance. The RTO will continue surprise checks and document verification drives to ensure standards are maintained. Our aim is road safety and lawful transport operations, not just penalties.”

Bus operators acknowledge that the stricter checks have changed operating behaviour. A contract bus operator Milind Padhye said, “Earlier, inspections were occasional but last year, the checks were frequent and thorough. Now operators are more careful about permits, fitness certificates and taxes because the risk of action is high. While compliance has increased operating costs, it has also brought more discipline to the sector.”